TOKYO, March 19 Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on Monday they would hold a briefing on their planned merger at 1630 (0730 GMT ).

Nisshin Steel, the larger of the two, already holds a stake in Nippon Metal Industry and they have been discussing plans to merge since last October.

The two firms will become the second largest stainless steel maker in Japan after the merger.

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)