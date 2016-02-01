(Recasts with Nippon Steel announcement)
TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel
& Sumitomo Metal Corp unveiled a plan on Monday to take
control of fourth-ranked rival Nisshin Steel and trim
some of their combined steel output in the face of a global
supply glut.
A deal would be the latest in a series of consolidations and
plant closures as producers worldwide face a slump in prices
ST-CRU-IDX due to falling demand and competition from surging
Chinese steel exports.
Nippon Steel, which already holds 8.3 percent of Nisshin,
said the two firms struck a memorandum of understanding on
Monday to turn Nisshin into a subsidiary. Nippon Steel said it
is considering extending its stake to 51 percent to 66 percent.
A formal decision was expected around mid-May, with Nisshin
set to become a subsidiary around March 2017.
Options for the acquisition included a tender offer for
Nisshin Steel common stock and buying the shares issued via
third-party allotment, Nippon Steel said in a statement.
Shares in Nisshin Steel, which has a market capitalisation
of 124 billion yen as of Friday, jumped as much up 23 percent by
early afternoon.
Under the deal, Nisshin Steel was considering halting one of
two blast furnaces at Kure Works in Hiroshima prefecture, while
Nippon Steel was set to supply it with steel billets, Nippon
Steel said.
China, which produces half of the world's steel, shipped a
record 112.4 million tonnes last year as slowing economic growth
prompted its mills to export excess steel, putting pressure on
prices.
The news also reflects soft domestic demand for construction
steel despite a push by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reboot an
economy plagued by deflation and a shrinking population.
Japan's crude steel production fell 5 percent in 2015 to its
lowest in six years.
Shares in Nippon Steel jumped almost 11 percent in afternoon
trade by 0428 GMT, boosted by the potential for cost savings.
"The combined entity will be able to optimize production and
shut down at least one blast furnace," Jefferies analyst Thanh
Ha Pham said in a report.
Nisshin Steel has two blast furnaces with production
capacity of 3.6 million tonnes of crude steel and two electric
arc furnaces with a capacity of 800,000 tonnes of stainless
crude steel.
Nippon Steel has 14 blast furnaces in Japan, two of which
are due to be closed by the end of 2018. The company plans to
produce 45.2 million tonnes of crude steel in the current
business year ending March 31.
Nippon Steel group and Nisshin each hold about 30 percent of
Japan's stainless steel market, according to industry sources.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by
Richard Pullin)