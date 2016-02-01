(Recasts with Nippon Steel announcement)

TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp unveiled a plan on Monday to take control of fourth-ranked rival Nisshin Steel and trim some of their combined steel output in the face of a global supply glut.

A deal would be the latest in a series of consolidations and plant closures as producers worldwide face a slump in prices ST-CRU-IDX due to falling demand and competition from surging Chinese steel exports.

Nippon Steel, which already holds 8.3 percent of Nisshin, said the two firms struck a memorandum of understanding on Monday to turn Nisshin into a subsidiary. Nippon Steel said it is considering extending its stake to 51 percent to 66 percent.

A formal decision was expected around mid-May, with Nisshin set to become a subsidiary around March 2017.

Options for the acquisition included a tender offer for Nisshin Steel common stock and buying the shares issued via third-party allotment, Nippon Steel said in a statement.

Shares in Nisshin Steel, which has a market capitalisation of 124 billion yen as of Friday, jumped as much up 23 percent by early afternoon.

Under the deal, Nisshin Steel was considering halting one of two blast furnaces at Kure Works in Hiroshima prefecture, while Nippon Steel was set to supply it with steel billets, Nippon Steel said.

China, which produces half of the world's steel, shipped a record 112.4 million tonnes last year as slowing economic growth prompted its mills to export excess steel, putting pressure on prices.

The news also reflects soft domestic demand for construction steel despite a push by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reboot an economy plagued by deflation and a shrinking population.

Japan's crude steel production fell 5 percent in 2015 to its lowest in six years.

Shares in Nippon Steel jumped almost 11 percent in afternoon trade by 0428 GMT, boosted by the potential for cost savings.

"The combined entity will be able to optimize production and shut down at least one blast furnace," Jefferies analyst Thanh Ha Pham said in a report.

Nisshin Steel has two blast furnaces with production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes of crude steel and two electric arc furnaces with a capacity of 800,000 tonnes of stainless crude steel.

Nippon Steel has 14 blast furnaces in Japan, two of which are due to be closed by the end of 2018. The company plans to produce 45.2 million tonnes of crude steel in the current business year ending March 31.

Nippon Steel group and Nisshin each hold about 30 percent of Japan's stainless steel market, according to industry sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)