BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
May 9 Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to transfer cosmetics business to a new subsidiary (subsidiary A) that based in Japan, with effective date on July 1
* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (subsidiary B) in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, for pharmaceutical sale, and the new subsidiary to be capitalized at 50 million yen
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan