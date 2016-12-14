Dec 14 Private equity firm Kinderhook Industries
LLC announced on Wednesday that it had acquired NitroFill LLC, a
U.S. tire inflation company, in partnership with NitroFill Chief
Executive Officer Jay Lighter.
The companies did not disclose financial terms. NitroFill,
headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, offers a tire
protection program sold through car dealerships.
In a statement, Lighter said he was eager to embark on
NitroFill's next phase of growth with Kinderhook.
Paul Cifelli, a managing director at Kinderhook, said there
were more than 17 million cars sold in the United States this
year, and every one of them is a candidate for NitroFill's
products.
"NitroFill has carved out an attractive niche in the tire
care industry, yet they have only scratched the surface from a
market penetration perspective," Cifelli said. "The opportunity
to invest in expanding the company's service offerings as well
as geographic reach is highly attractive."
