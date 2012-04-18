Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese manufacturer Nitto Denko said on Wednesday it would buy Turkish industrial adhesive tape maker Bento for $100 million.
Nitto Denko, which makes products including sealing resins, said it aims to increase sales of industrial tapes in Europe by 2.5 times in the fiscal year ending March 2017 from the fiscal year ending March 2012. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
