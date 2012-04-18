TOKYO, April 18 Japanese manufacturer Nitto Denko said on Wednesday it would buy Turkish industrial adhesive tape maker Bento for $100 million.

Nitto Denko, which makes products including sealing resins, said it aims to increase sales of industrial tapes in Europe by 2.5 times in the fiscal year ending March 2017 from the fiscal year ending March 2012. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)