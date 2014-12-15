Dec 15 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says plans to raise up to 1.13 billion yuan ($182.55 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12TG47l; bit.ly/1DAojec

