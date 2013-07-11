OSLO, July 11 Njord Gas Infrastructure AS , one of financial investors in Norway's offshore gas pipeline venture, Gassled, said on Thursday it intended to bring legal actions against the state over change in gas transportation tariffs.

The company, which owns 8 percent of Gassled, said it would claim compensatory damages for the loss it suffers as a result of the decision to cut the tariffs.

Norway's oil and energy ministry said at the end of June it will stick to its previous decision to cut natural gas transportation tariffs, but will postpone the cuts until 2016 instead of this year.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)