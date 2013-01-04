LJUBLJANA Jan 4 Slovenia has given a hybrid
loan of 100 million euros ($131 million) to its second largest
bank Nova KBM , to boost its capital eroded by
rising bad loans.
Slovenian banks, including the state-owned NKBM, are at the
heart of speculation that the euro zone country may need an
international bailout this year, as they are nursing some 6.7
billion euros of bad loans, which equals 19 percent of GDP.
The loan extended to NKBM would raise its Core Tier 1
capital ratio to 9 percent as required by the European Banking
Authority, the ministry of finance said on Friday.
The loan carries an interest rate of 10 percent and will be
converted into share capital if NKBM's Core Tier 1 capital falls
below 7 percent.
Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka
(NLB), said last week it may need more fresh capital this year
after receiving 383 million euros from the state in 2012.
Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis because of its
dependency on exports and is struggling with a new recession in
the face of lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending
caused by budget cuts.
The government in October managed to issue its first bond in
19 months, averting a bailout for at least 6 months.
Shares of NKBM, which has market capitalisation of 47.6
million euros, closed 4.35 percent higher at 1.27 euros amid low
turnout on Friday, before news of the loan was released.
($1 = 0.7636 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)