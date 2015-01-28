* Net profit of 35.9 mln euros

* Balance sheet assets down 7.7 pct

* Bank due to be privatised in February (Adds details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 28 Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM), which was bailed out by the state in 2013 and is due to be privatised this year, ended 2014 with a net profit of 35.9 million euros ($40.8 million), it said on Wednesday.

NKBM is one of two Slovenian banks which narrowly failed European stress tests in October. They showed that NKBM would have a capital shortfall of 31 million euros at the end of 2016 under an adverse scenario, but the bank said it would cover the shortfall with its 2014 profits.

The bank also said in a statement that it expected a profit of 35 million euros in 2015.

In December 2013, Slovenia's government injected more than 3 billion euros into local banks, including NKBM, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and enable the country to avoid an international bailout. NKBM had losses of 656.5 million euros at the end of 2013.

NKBM is one of 15 companies that were earmarked in 2013 for privatisation and state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale, told Reuters earlier in January that the bank would be sold by the end of February.

The bank said its balance sheet assets fell 7.7 percent in 2014 to 3.6 billion euros and were expected to fall to 3.5 billion euros in 2015. The bank also reduced its employees by 6.4 percent to 1,124 last year.

It said net provisions for bad loans amounted to 46.4 million euros in 2014, down from 703 million in 2013.

A source at Hungarian bank OTP told Reuters on Monday it was in talks to raise its 130 million euro offer for NKBM, while Slovenian media said U.S. investment fund Apollo was offering 200 million euros for the bank.

Slovenia had refused to privatise its major banks for years so the government controls more than half of the banking sector. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Editing by David Clarke)