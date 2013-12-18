TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's NKSJ Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it will purchase Canopius Group Limited, a privately held insurance and reinsurance group operating in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, for 99.2 billion yen ($965 million).

NKSJ Holdings said in a statement that it will purchase Canopius through its subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance.

Japanese insurers have been aggressively buying overseas assets as they seek growth beyond their home markets, where an ageing population poses challenges to expanding their revenue.