TOKYO Jan 25 NKSJ Holdings, Japan's third-largest non-life insurer is seeking to merge it two main units, Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa Insurance in a bid to cut costs, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Japan's insurance industry has been particuarly hard hit by the floods in Thailand, where many Japanese firms have manufacturing bases.

NKSJ said in a statement that nothing had been decided.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)