* The units to merge in 2014, decision in March -Asahi
* Analysts, investors have urged merger to boost efficiency
* Thai floods, stagnant home market weighing on results
* Shares show little reaction to report, rise 0.3 pct
TOKYO, Jan 25 NKSJ Holdings,
Japan's third-largest non-life insurer, aims to merge its two
main units, Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa Insurance, to cut costs
and boost efficiency as it confronts the costs of the Thai
floods and a stagnant home market, the Asahi newspaper said on
Wednesday.
Analysts and investors have been urging a combination of the
NKSJ units to improve efficiency and cut costs. The company was
given more impetus to act when payouts jumped after the flooding
in Thailand, where many Japan firms have manufacturing
facilities.
NKSJ in November forecast a net loss of 12 billion yen ($154
million) for the financial year to end-March, although the Asahi
said this is expected to have grown to 100 billion yen.
The Asahi said a formal decision on the merger was expected
by end-March, with NKSJ aiming to combine the two during the
first half of the financial year that begins in April 2014.
NKSJ said in a statement that nothing had been decided on
the matter.
NKSJ was formed when Sompo and Nipponkoa combined under a
holding company structure in 2010 although the two remained
separate entities. The insurer has said it wanted to retain the
two brands' distinct identities.
The holding company structure is often used in Japanese
mergers to allow the original firms to remain separate entities
and giving management some time to tackle the combination of
rigid corporate cultures, including salary and seniority
schedules.
The insurer's stock showed little reaction to the news,
rising 0.3 percent in early trade to 1,560 yen while its bigger
rivals, MS&AD Insurance and Tokio Marine, each
rose 0.6 percent. The broader market's benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by
Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)