Danish industrial group NKT Holding on Tuesday
narrowed its full-year 2011 EBITDA outlook to the lower end of a
previously given range after posting third-quarter profits
roughly in line with forecasts.
NKT, which makes power cables and cleaning machinery, said
it expected 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 1.0 billion Danish crowns
($183.2 million) instead of a previously estimated range of 1.0
billion to 1.1 billion crowns.
The group maintained its guidance for full-year organic
revenue growth of about 5 percent.
($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns)
