Danish industrial group NKT Holding on Tuesday narrowed its full-year 2011 EBITDA outlook to the lower end of a previously given range after posting third-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts.

NKT, which makes power cables and cleaning machinery, said it expected 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 1.0 billion Danish crowns ($183.2 million) instead of a previously estimated range of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion crowns.

The group maintained its guidance for full-year organic revenue growth of about 5 percent. ($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns)