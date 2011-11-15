COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The head of Danish industrial group NKT Holding told Reuters on Tuesday the group's 2012 plans assume low growth in Europe and the United States and growth in emerging markets.

Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said that NKT's Nilfisk-Advance cleaning machinery unit had not been affected by the macroeconomic slowdown and that he could not offer an update on a possible sale of the NKT Flexibles unit.

"We see a very positive development for Nilfisk, and we do not currently see any hindrance from the macroeconomic situation," Hofman-Bang said in a telephone interview.

On Tuesday, NKT narrowed its full-year 2011 EBITDA outlook to the lower end of a previously given range and posted third-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen)