COPENHAGEN Nov 8 Danish industrial group NKT Holding posted a weaker-than-forecast operational profit for the second quarter and cut guidance for 2012.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was reported at 102 million Danish crowns ($17.4 million) in the quarter from 95 million in the third quarter last year, missing analysts' average expectations for 127 million in a Reuters survey.

NKT Holding, a manufacturer of power cables and professional cleaning equipment, trimmed guidance for the full-year 2012, forecasting an operational EBITDA of about 1.0 billion crowns compared with a previous forecast of 1.05 billion.

It now expects slightly negative organic revenue growth of approximately two to three percent, down from a previous forecast for flat revenue growth in 2012. ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.8485 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)