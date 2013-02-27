COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish industrial group NKT
Holding has little hope for growth in main its European
markets in 2013 and will keep its focus on emerging markets, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"In the main markets in Europe there is not much hope for
growth," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters after
the group posted a stronger-than-forecast operational profit for
the fourth quarter, aided by the sale of NKT Flexibles, and said
earnings would be flat this year.
He added the group would seek growth in emerging markets in
2013 and that it has the financial strength to carry out
acquisitions.
(Reporting by Teis jensen)