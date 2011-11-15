(Adds details)
* Q3 operational EBITDA 315 mln DKK vs 312 mln forecast
* Q3 revenue 3.91 bln DKK vs 4.01 bln forecast
* Sees FY EBITDA of about 1 bln DKK, lower end of range
COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish industrial group
NKT Holding narrowed its full-year 2011 EBITDA outlook
to the lower end of a previously given range after posting
third-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts.
NKT, which makes power cables and cleaning machinery, said
on Tuesday it expected 2011 EBITDA of about 1.0 billion Danish
crowns ($183.2 million) instead of a previously estimated range
of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion.
Analysts' average forecast in a Reuters poll had been for
full-year EBITDA to be flat at 983 billion crowns this year
against last year's 985 million.
In its second-quarter report in August, NKT had cut guidance
for 2011 earnings because of production problems at a new cables
plant in Germany.
NKT said the plant showed improved productivity but
continued to impact earnings negatively.
The group maintained its guidance for full-year organic
revenue growth of 5 percent.
Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 315 million crowns in the quarter
to end-September from 275 million a year earlier, in line with
analysts' average 312 million forecast.
The company uses the expression "operational EBITDA" for
EBITDA adjusted for one-off items.
Revenue rose to 3.91 billion crowns from 3.73 billion a year
earlier, just below a 4.01 billion average estimate in the
Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns)
