* Q3 operational EBITDA 315 mln DKK vs 312 mln forecast

* Q3 revenue 3.91 bln DKK vs 4.01 bln forecast

* Sees FY EBITDA of about 1 bln DKK, lower end of range

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish industrial group NKT Holding narrowed its full-year 2011 EBITDA outlook to the lower end of a previously given range after posting third-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts.

NKT, which makes power cables and cleaning machinery, said on Tuesday it expected 2011 EBITDA of about 1.0 billion Danish crowns ($183.2 million) instead of a previously estimated range of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion.

Analysts' average forecast in a Reuters poll had been for full-year EBITDA to be flat at 983 billion crowns this year against last year's 985 million.

In its second-quarter report in August, NKT had cut guidance for 2011 earnings because of production problems at a new cables plant in Germany.

NKT said the plant showed improved productivity but continued to impact earnings negatively.

The group maintained its guidance for full-year organic revenue growth of 5 percent.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 315 million crowns in the quarter to end-September from 275 million a year earlier, in line with analysts' average 312 million forecast.

The company uses the expression "operational EBITDA" for EBITDA adjusted for one-off items.

Revenue rose to 3.91 billion crowns from 3.73 billion a year earlier, just below a 4.01 billion average estimate in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)