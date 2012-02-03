COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish industrial group
NKT Holding will use the proceeds from its divestment
of its pipelines unit NKT Flexibles to reduce debt, Chief
Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said on Friday.
NKT Holding and Norwegian oilfield engineer Subsea 7
announced on Friday that they had agreed to sell their
jointly owned NKT Flexibles to U.S. oilfield equipment company
National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion Danish crowns
($673.36 million).
Hofman-Bang said the sale price was attractive at 14 times
the unit's estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA).
He said he expected the NKT group's gearing -- expressed as
net interest-bearing debt relative to operational EBITDA -- to
fall below 2.0 by the end of 2012. It stood at 5.0 at the end of
the third quarter.
($1 = 5.6433 Danish crowns)
