COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish industrial group NKT
Holding's chief executive said a strategic review of
the group's NKT Flexibles joint venture with Norwegian offshore
engineer Subsea 7 could result in a sale, but all
options are open.
"That can lead to a scenario where both partners sell if we
conclude that we are not the best owners," Chief Executive
Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters.
"It can also lead to a scenario where we conclude that we
are the best owners and look at what the next development of the
company should be," Hofman-Bang said after the companies
announced the strategic review.
The NKT group owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 holds 49 percent
of NKT Flexibles.
