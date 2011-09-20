COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish industrial group NKT Holding's chief executive said a strategic review of the group's NKT Flexibles joint venture with Norwegian offshore engineer Subsea 7 could result in a sale, but all options are open.

"That can lead to a scenario where both partners sell if we conclude that we are not the best owners," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters.

"It can also lead to a scenario where we conclude that we are the best owners and look at what the next development of the company should be," Hofman-Bang said after the companies announced the strategic review.

The NKT group owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 holds 49 percent of NKT Flexibles.

(Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)