By Teis Jensen

KALUNDBORG, Denmark, Sept 29 Danish industrial group NKT Holding is not working actively to split the company despite its announcement last week that it could sell its flexible pipelines business, NKT's chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Thomas Hofman-Bang said a newspaper article on Wednesday had given the incorrect impression that NKT Holding was actively pursuing a split-up.

"Nothing could be more wrong," Hofman-Bang said at the company's annual capital markets day event for investors and analysts.

Instead, Hofman-Bang said, the company was aiming to ensure that its businesses always had the best owners.

NKT Holding said on Sept. 20 it and Norwegian offshore engineer Subsea 7 would carry out a strategic review of their joint ownership of NKT Flexibles, which could end in a sale.

NKT Holding said the review would explore strategic alternatives for the future development of the flexible pipelines unit and aim to decide whether the current owners were the best owners to undertake such a development.

"This is proof that we take the 'best owner' strategy seriously," Hofman-Bang told the gathering.

The announcement last week that NKT would consider selling the flexibles business was welcomed by the stock market, which sent NKT Holding's shares up 12 percent.

Financial daily Borsen said on Wednesday that NKT Holding, a conglomerate whose two main divisions are power cables and cleaning equipment, over time would sell several of its businesses.

"In a long time perspective, NKT is on the way to becoming a focused, unified company because there are activities that will leave the family at a certain point in time, though we don't know when that will be," Hofman-Bang told the paper. "What ends up being left is impossible to say today." (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Will Waterman)