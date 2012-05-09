COPENHAGEN May 9 The head of Danish industrial
group NKT Holding said on Wednesday that the company
was not likely to make any big mergers or acquistions this year
despite the divestment of its Flexibles offshore pipelines
business.
"There might be some small M&A, but you should mot expect a
whole lot on M&A this year," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang
said in a webcast conference on the company's first-quarter
results.
Hofman-Bang said the management was discussing with NKT
Holding's board how to use the improved balance sheet after the
divestment of Flexibles brought gearing back to target, but said
the company did not have much on the M&A radar.
"We don't have a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities,"
Hofman-Bang said.
(Reporting by John Acher)