COPENHAGEN Aug 23 Danish industrial group NKT Holding's chief executive said on Tuesday that unsatisfactory performance at its Cologne cables plant in the second quarter does not change the strategic prospects for NKT's business.

"This does not in any way change our strategic perspective on our businesses," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast news conference on the company's second-quarter results.

Unsatisfactory performance at the Cologne cables plant, which has been troubled by teething problems, led NKT Holding to downgrade its guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

(Reporting by John Acher)