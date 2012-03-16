LJUBLJANA, March 16 Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, has in the past two weeks bought back a further 55.8 million euros ($72.9 million) of its state-guaranteed 3-year bond which matures on July 23 this year, the company said on Friday.

Along with the previous buy-backs of the same bond, which carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, the purchase reduced the bond's nominal value to about 873 million euros from the initial value of 1.5 billion euros, it said in a statement.

The government said last month it was planning to sell more than a half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB's second-largest owner with a stake of 25 percent.

NLB must boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end of June in line with demands from the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)