LJUBLJANA Oct 14 A capital hike by Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is expected to take place by the middle of April 2012 rather than by the end of 2011 as announced by the bank earlier, daily Finance said on Friday.

It said the hike could amount to 250 million euros ($342.6 million), which is lower than 400 million euros announced by NLB in September .

NLB and government agency AUKN, which manages state-owned companies, gave no immediate comment.

The state owns the majority of the unlisted NLB, which just passed the European Union stress test in July. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent of NLB. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)