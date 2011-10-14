(Adds quote from KBC, AUKN, details)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Oct 14 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is no longer expected to hike its capital by the end of this year as announced last month, said Belgian banking and insurance group KBC , which owns 25 pct of NLB.

"We would wish for the capital hike to take place as soon as possible, but the reality is such that we cannot realistically expect that ... it will take place in the next two to three months," KBC's chief executive for Central and Eastern Europe, Marko Voljc, told Reuters on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an investment conference in Ljubljana, Voljc also said it was "not imperative" for NLB to increase its capital by the end of the year.

He could not comment on local media reports that the capital boost could amount to 250 million euros rather than 400 million as announced by the bank in September .

"That depends on NLB's future strategy," said Voljc.

The government agency AUKN, which manages state-owned companies, told Reuters the capital hike was due to take place by the middle of next April, as required by the European Banking Authority (EBA), while the Bank of Slovenia had said NLB should increase its capital by the end of 2011.

The agency said the minimum capital hike necessary for NLB was 250 million euros but that it should aim for a more sizeable boost.

The state owns a majority in the unlisted NLB, which only just passed the European Union stress test in July after boosting its capital by 250 million euros in March, with most of the funds provided by the government.

The government said it did not plan to put any more capital into NLB this year as it was struggling to bring the budget deficit down to 5.5 percent of GDP from 5.8 percent last year.

The government lost a confidence vote in parliament last month and a snap election will take place on Dec. 4, with the centre-right opposition looking likely to win. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)