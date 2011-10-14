(Adds quote from KBC, AUKN, details)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 14 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is no longer expected to hike its
capital by the end of this year as announced last month, said
Belgian banking and insurance group KBC , which owns 25
pct of NLB.
"We would wish for the capital hike to take place as soon as
possible, but the reality is such that we cannot realistically
expect that ... it will take place in the next two to three
months," KBC's chief executive for Central and Eastern Europe,
Marko Voljc, told Reuters on Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an investment conference in
Ljubljana, Voljc also said it was "not imperative" for NLB to
increase its capital by the end of the year.
He could not comment on local media reports that the capital
boost could amount to 250 million euros rather than 400 million
as announced by the bank in September .
"That depends on NLB's future strategy," said Voljc.
The government agency AUKN, which manages state-owned
companies, told Reuters the capital hike was due to take place
by the middle of next April, as required by the European Banking
Authority (EBA), while the Bank of Slovenia had said NLB should
increase its capital by the end of 2011.
The agency said the minimum capital hike necessary for NLB
was 250 million euros but that it should aim for a more sizeable
boost.
The state owns a majority in the unlisted NLB, which only
just passed the European Union stress test in July after
boosting its capital by 250 million euros in March, with most of
the funds provided by the government.
The government said it did not plan to put any more capital
into NLB this year as it was struggling to bring the budget
deficit down to 5.5 percent of GDP from 5.8 percent last year.
The government lost a confidence vote in parliament last
month and a snap election will take place on Dec. 4, with the
centre-right opposition looking likely to win.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
