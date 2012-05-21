LJUBLJANA May 21 Slovenia's largest bank
state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) may need fresh capital
of 700 million euros ($890.54 million) this year rather than 400
million as reported earlier, daily Finance said on Monday.
It said finance ministry will try to postpone the deadline
for the capital hike till the end of this year from the end of
June which was set by the European Banking Authority last year.
NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
has a stake of 25 percent, reported a loss in 2011, its
third annual loss in a row, due to non-performing loans to local
companies.
The finance ministry and NLB were not available for an
immediate comment.
Last week auditors started due diligence on NLB following
which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the
International Financial Corporation and KBC will decide whether
they will inject fresh capital into NLB.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)