LJUBLJANA May 16 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) had a loss of 0.7 million euros
($904,200) in the first quarter of 2013 due to bad loans, versus
a loss of 34.6 million in the same period of 2012, the bank said
on Thursday.
The unlisted state-owned NLB, which needs a capital
injection of 367 million euros by the end of July to meet EU
capital requirements, is at the heart of speculation that
Slovenia might need a bailout within a year.
The bank said it managed to cut costs by 6 percent
year-on-year while its Tier 1 capital ratio reached 8.9 percent
at the end of March, versus 8.8 percent at the end of the last
year and 7 percent at the end of March 2012.
($1 = 0.7742 euros)
