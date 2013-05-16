LJUBLJANA May 16 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) had a loss of 0.7 million euros ($904,200) in the first quarter of 2013 due to bad loans, versus a loss of 34.6 million in the same period of 2012, the bank said on Thursday.

The unlisted state-owned NLB, which needs a capital injection of 367 million euros by the end of July to meet EU capital requirements, is at the heart of speculation that Slovenia might need a bailout within a year.

The bank said it managed to cut costs by 6 percent year-on-year while its Tier 1 capital ratio reached 8.9 percent at the end of March, versus 8.8 percent at the end of the last year and 7 percent at the end of March 2012. ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)