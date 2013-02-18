LJUBLJANA Feb 18 Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Slovenia's largest bank, made a net loss last year of 273.5 million euros ($365 million) due to bad loan provisioning, up from a loss of 239 million euros in 2011, the bank said on Monday.

The government plans to raise its stake in NLB to over 90 percent from around 85 percent currently by converting a 320 million-euro contingent convertible bond issued last year. ($1=0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)