LJUBLJANA Oct 27 Shareholders of Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) have approved the bank's plan to issue up to 5.53 million new shares in the next five years, which would increase the number of shares by 50 percent.

The unlisted bank, which barely passed the EU stress test in July, needs to increase its capital by 250 to 400 million euros by April 15, in line with European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements.

"The shareholders approved the proposal to increase the bank's capital over the period of five years by at most one half of its current base capital, through a new share issue, gradually or at once," said an NLB statement posted on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

The number of the new shares that will be issued, the time of the issue and the share price have not been determined yet.

The state is NLB's majority owner, while 25 percent of the bank is held by Belgian banking and insurance group KBC .

The approval came shortly before Moody's rating agency said that the outlook for Slovenia's banking system remained negative.

The amount of recapitalisation for Slovenian banks within the newly agreed overhaul of the European Union banking sector is set at 297 million euros. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Will Waterman)