* Loss seen well below 2010 loss

* Provisions higher than expected earlier

By Marja Novak

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) expects to post a 2011 group net loss of some 96 million euros ($130.4 million), ending in the red for the third straight year, chief executive Bozo Jasovic told Reuters on Thursday.

"The loss at the end of the year will be about the same as it was in the first nine months according to the data we have now. However, we live in very dynamic times," Jasovic said on the sidelines of a banking conference.

The state-owned bank, which barely passed the EU stress test in July, reported a group loss of 96.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2011, mainly due to a large amount of non-performing local corporate loans.

The bank ended 2010 with a loss of 202 million euros versus a loss of 86.8 million in 2009.

Jasovic said provisions for non-performing loans will this year rise by some 300 million euros, up from 180 million euros forecast in February, and added provisions could rise further next year if economic conditions worsened.

The European Commission said earlier on Thursday Slovenia's economic growth will slow down to 1 percent in 2012 from 1.1 percent this year amid a general slowdown in the EU.

NLB, which is 25-percent owned by the Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, had said it needed a capital hike of 400 million euros by the end of April 2012 in order to meet tougher European capital requirements.

The bank already increased its capital by 250 million euros in March, when most of the money was provided by the state. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jon Loades-Carter)