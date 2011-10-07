LJUBLJANA Oct 7 Poland's largest bank PKO Bank Polski is interested in buying at least 10 percent of Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Slovenian newspaper Delo reported on Friday.

Slovenia's state-owned agency AUKN, which manages stakes in companies held by the state, is seeking investors for NLB's capital hike of 400 million euros ($536.1 million).

The capital hike, which is planned by the end of the year, is intended to strengthen the bank, burdened by non-performing loans to local companies.

The Slovenian state is the largest owner of the unlisted NLB while Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent of NLB.

AUKN told Reuters it has had several contacts with foreign investment banks and other private investors over the past months, but would not give a direct comment on possible talks with PKO.

Asked by broadcaster TVN CNBC about PKO's plans to invest in NLB, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said: "There are various speculations on what PKO could be interested in, but we are interested in caring for our exposure on the Polish market." ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)