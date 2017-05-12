BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy plans green bonds, unit to acquire property assets
* Says property unit in deal to buy property assets for 667.1 million yuan ($97.88 million)
SARAJEVO May 12 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka's (NLB) group net profit rose 56 percent to 81.6 million euros ($89.16 million) in January-March compared with the same period last year.
The state-owned bank, half of which is slated for privatisation this year, also said bad loans fell to 12.7 percent of all loans, down from 13.8 percent at the end of 2016. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Says property unit in deal to buy property assets for 667.1 million yuan ($97.88 million)
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: