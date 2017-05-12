SARAJEVO May 12 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka's (NLB) group net profit rose 56 percent to 81.6 million euros ($89.16 million) in January-March compared with the same period last year.

The state-owned bank, half of which is slated for privatisation this year, also said bad loans fell to 12.7 percent of all loans, down from 13.8 percent at the end of 2016. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Susan Thomas)