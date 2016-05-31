BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 31 Russia's largest steelmaker NLMK has mandated Deutsche Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan and SG CIB as organisers of a series of investor meetings for a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond, a financial market source said on Tuesday.
The meetings, to start on June 3, will take place in London and the United States, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm