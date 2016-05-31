MOSCOW May 31 Russia's largest steelmaker NLMK has mandated Deutsche Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan and SG CIB as organisers of a series of investor meetings for a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond, a financial market source said on Tuesday.

The meetings, to start on June 3, will take place in London and the United States, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)