MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's largest steelmaker NLMK said on Wednesday it had offered to buy out the bonds of its 2018 and 2019 Eurobond holders.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday NLMK had mandated Deutsche Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan and SG CIB as organisers for a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond, with the goal to buy out its outstanding Eurobonds worth $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jack Stubbs)