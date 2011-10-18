(Adds detail)

* Sees Q3 EBITDA margin 20 pct vs forecast 20-25 pct

* Sees Q3 sales up 5 pct from Q2 vs forecast up 10-15 pct

* Q3 crude steel output 2.9 mln T, down 3.6 pct q/q

MOSCOW, Oct 18 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMKq.L), Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, said on Tuesday that the margin on its third-quarter core earnings would be about 20 percent, at the low end of the 20-25 percent guidance issued in August.

The company, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin, also said third-quarter revenue would rise by about 5 percent sequentially, after forecasting a 10-15 percent increase earlier, and that prices in the current quarter will continue to fluctuate.

"Q4 pricing will remain largely volatile," NLMK said in a statement. "Market conditions will be additionally affected by the seasonal lull in demand in the domestic market, as well as the overall uncertainty in the global economy."

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest steel producer, have cited challenging market conditions in statements this month.

Evraz HK1q.L, Russia's number two producer, said it has experienced weaker trading in recent weeks due to lower production and export prices in part caused by the global economic environment.

Novolipetsk also said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter production will rise by 10 percent from the third quarter driven by the launch of a new blast furnace at its main facility in Lipetsk.

This will allow the group to achieve record production volumes of 12 million tonnes for the year, up 0.5 million tonnes from 2010.

Third-quarter crude steel output reached 2.9 million tonnes, down 3.6 percent from the second quarter. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Erica Billingham)