WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Chamber of
Commerce filed a motion on Thursday to challenge President
Barack Obama's recess appointments to the National Labor
Relations Board.
The business trade group asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to
add the challenge to a pre-existing case, arguing that Obama's
appointments violate the Senate's constitutional right to review
board candidates.
"Appointing three of five members to the NLRB in a legally
questionable way casts doubt on the work of the entire agency,"
said Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive of the
chamber.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)