March 8 United Arab Emirates-based healthcare
provider NMC Health has appointed deputy Chief
Executive Prasanth Manghat as CEO, replacing BR Shetty, it said
on Wednesday.
London-listed NMC Health, an integrated healthcare provider
operating across the United Arab Emirates and some Gulf markets,
said founder BR Shetty would be joint non-executive chairman of
the company.
The company also reported a 38.6 percent rise in 2016
revenue to $1.22 billion, while net profit attributable to
parent rose 61.4 percent to $132.7 million.
NMC's shares were down 1.6 percent at 1764 pence at 0907
GMT.
