Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
ABU DHABI Jan 26 NMC Health, the United Arab Emirates healthcare provider, plans to dual-list in Abu Dhabi by the middle of 2015, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
"We plan to list by middle of this year. We want to add value to Abu Dhabi," BR Shetty told Reuters by phone.
The chief executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said earlier on Monday that "most" local companies which have floated on the London Stock Exchange in recent years have agreed to dual-list in the emirate.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.