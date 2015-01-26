ABU DHABI Jan 26 NMC Health, the United Arab Emirates healthcare provider, plans to dual-list in Abu Dhabi by the middle of 2015, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

"We plan to list by middle of this year. We want to add value to Abu Dhabi," BR Shetty told Reuters by phone.

The chief executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said earlier on Monday that "most" local companies which have floated on the London Stock Exchange in recent years have agreed to dual-list in the emirate.

