UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Feb 24 Nmc Health Plc
* Acquisition of clinica eugin
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire 86.4% of issued share capital of clinica eugin for an enterprise value of eur 143m
* Is also in discussion with multiple parties regarding potential acquisition opportunities in uae and gcc region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.