ABU DHABI Dec 14 United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health is buying Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah for $560 million, NMC's deputy chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal has been finalised and the takeover of the privately owned Sharjah-based hospital will be in the first quarter of 2017, Prasanth Manghat said.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold)