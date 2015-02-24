Clothing retailer Next "extremely cautious" about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 Next reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, meeting its latest guidance, and said it remained "extremely cautious" about prospects for 2017.
Feb 24 Nmc Health Plc
* Fy revenue rose 16.9 percent to 643.9 million usd
* Net profits increased by 12.1% to us$77.5m
* Macro-Economic outlook for 2015 in uae and gulf region remains positive, expected to continue supporting growth of our business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 22 Iain Conn, chief executive of Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, received a nearly 40 percent rise in annual remuneration to more than 4 million pounds, the company's yearly report showed on Wednesday.