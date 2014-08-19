ABU DHABI Aug 19 NMC Health, the United
Arab Emirates healthcare provider, boosted first-half profit by
nearly 27 percent, aided by higher occupancy across its
hospitals, it said on Tuesday.
The London-listed company, which operates general and
specialist hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres, made a net
profit of $40.9 million in the first six months of the year,
against $32.3 million in the same period last year.
Revenues were up 15 percent to $314.3 million, with
healthcare revenue accounting for $161 million. The healthcare
figure was up by more than 12 percent year on year, while
outpatient numbers grew by nearly 14 percent and in-patient
numbers by 12 percent.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, founded by billionaire Indian
entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, is one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the UAE and expects the recent opening
of two new hospitals to help to maintain its profit growth.
"We expect these two major additions to our hospital
portfolio to make significant contributions to our future
growth," NMC Chief Executive Shetty said in a statement.
"With our home market economy still growing strongly, I view
the remainder of 2014 with confidence and look forward to the
addition of new assets to our portfolio."
NMC plans to add the Al Ain Medical Center in the second
half of this year and the Khalifa City Hospital in the first
half of next year, Shetty said.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Praveen Menon and
David Goodman)