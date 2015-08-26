ABU DHABI Aug 26 United Arab Emirates-based
healthcare provider NMC Health reported a 14.7 percent
jump in adjusted net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher
revenue from its local business.
NMC, one of the largest private-sector healthcare providers
in the UAE, made an adjusted net profit of $46.9 million in the
first six months of this year up from $40.9 million a year
earlier, it said a statement.
The adjusted profit excluded one-off acquisition costs and
fees related to the early repayment of a loan, and included only
the earnings impact of one of the four purchases it completed in
the first half of 2015, that of Spanish fertility centre Clinica
Eugin.
The remaining three buys - ProVita International Medical
Centre, Americare Group and Dr. Sunny Healthcare Group - will be
consolidated in the second-half results statement, NMC Deputy
Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat told Reuters.
"The real growth in profit for the first half came from our
local assets," Manghat said.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC's revenue rose 25.3 percent in the first
half to $393.8 million compared with 314.3 million in the same
period last year. Healthcare revenue accounted for $223.6
million in the first half, up 39 percent year on year.
The latter was helped by an increase in occupancy of its
hospitals to 73.9 percent in the first six months of 2015 versus
70.1 percent in the first half of 2014. NMC operates general and
specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres.
London-listed NMC's shares were roughly steady at 720 pence,
outperforming a 1 percent fall in the mid-cap FTSE250 Index
The company secured an $825 million loan from banks in
February to pay off existing debt and fund acquisitions. So far,
$350 million has been used to refinance debt and $150 million
for acquisitions.
NMC, founded by Indian billionaire B.R. Shetty, plans to
invest in Saudi Arabia and Qatar part of its acquisitions pot,
its chief executive told Reuters last month.
