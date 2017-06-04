ABU DHABI, June 4 UAE-based Indian billionaire
B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said
on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his
first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the
epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.
Shetty, joint non-executive chairman of London-listed NMC
Health, announced in April he was investing $150 million
in the film franchise, which is set to be India's most expensive
film.
Shetty, who is producer of the project and V. A. Shrikumar
Menon, the director, on Sunday spoke with reporters about their
plans, which will involve two films of just under six hours in
total. The films will have three different language versions -
Malayalam, English and Hindi.
The Mahabharata, about 1.8 million words long, is a story
about a power struggle between two branches of a family in
ancient India.
Shetty told reporters the revenue from the first film was
expected to be around $1 billion.
The film will be made partly in Abu Dhabi and other
locations, including potentially Sri Lanka and India, which are
still to be confirmed.
More details about the cast and crew will be disclosed
within 100 days, Menon said. Filming will start in May 2018,
with the first film's release slated for 2020 and the second
film around 100 days later, he said.
Shetty's founded NMC Health in 1975, which has become the
UAE's largest private healthcare provider. After stepping down
as chief executive in March, he is now joint non-executive
chairman. He is also chairman of UAE Exchange, the largest
remittance and foreign exchange business in the UAE.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)