DUBAI, April 2 UAE healthcare provider NMC
Health, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
has raised 117 million pounds ($186.9 million) from its initial
public offering on the London Stock Exchange, a statement said
on Monday.
The offering was priced at 210 pence per share, towards the
bottom end of the 200-280 pence price range. A 15 percent
greenshoe, or overallotment, option will be granted, the
statement added.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, operates
general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical
centres.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is the sole sponsor, global
co-ordinator and bookrunner for the IPO. Numis Securities
Limited and Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU are acting as joint lead
managers.
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
