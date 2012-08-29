* H1 net profit $27.5 million - CFO
* Capex rises sharply
* Positive on H2 earnings, profit outlook
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Aug 29 NMC Health, the United
Arab Emirates healthcare provider which floated on the London
market in April, posted a 21 percent rise in first-half net
profit on higher revenues from its core business.
NMC made a net profit of $27.5 million in the first six
months, chief financial officer Prasanth Manghat told Reuters by
telephone on Wednesday.
"The contribution of the healthcare business on overall
revenues helped increase our profit," he said.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) climbed 10 percent to $39.7 million.
Revenues totalled $238 million, up 8.4 percent, while
capital expenditure during the period was $37.1 million, up
sharply from $12.9 million during the whole of 2011.
Much of the $325 million of capex approved by the company
will be spent on healthcare projects during 2013-15, said
Manghat.
NMC, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
had total cash of $276.6 million in June versus $54.1 million in
December 2011. The firm's debt stood at $252 million in June
compared with $182 million in December.
NMC forecast a positive outlook in revenues and profit for
the second half of this year. "Our distribution business catches
up in the second half," Manghat said.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, operates
general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical
centres.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter)