(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Canadian miner NMC Resource Corp said mineral resource at its molybdenum mine in South Korea has more than doubled.

NMC Resource has two molybdenum assets -- the NMC Moland mine in South Korea, which is a producing mine, and the Boss Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada.

Total indicated mineral resources at the Moland mine, which has been in commercial production since April 2010, are 1.669 million tonnes. Inferred resources are about 2.094 million tonnes, the company said.

Molybdenum mineralization has been known to exist on the Moland property, which has easy access to markets in China and Japan, since 1966, the company said on its website.

Every year, a fifth of the world's molybdenum output is consumed by Korea and Japan, according to the website. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)