Nov 1 Canadian miner NMC Resource Corp
said mineral resource at its molybdenum mine in South Korea has
more than doubled.
NMC Resource has two molybdenum assets -- the NMC Moland
mine in South Korea, which is a producing mine, and the Boss
Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada.
Total indicated mineral resources at the Moland mine, which
has been in commercial production since April 2010, are 1.669
million tonnes. Inferred resources are about 2.094 million
tonnes, the company said.
Molybdenum mineralization has been known to exist on the
Moland property, which has easy access to markets in China and
Japan, since 1966, the company said on its website.
Every year, a fifth of the world's molybdenum output is
consumed by Korea and Japan, according to the website.
