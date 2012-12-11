BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
NEW DELHI Dec 11 The floor price for the sale of shares in India's state miner NMDC Ltd has been set at 147 rupees a share, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, in a deal that could raise $1.1 billion for the deficit-strapped government.
The government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in lignite miner and power generator Neyveli Lignite in March or April next year, said the finance ministry official, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The NMDC share sale, part of the government's divestment programme to raise $5.5 billion by next March, will open on Wednesday morning and close later in the day. The government, which owns 90 percent of NMDC, will sell a 10 percent stake. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago