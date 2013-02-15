PORT LOUIS Feb 15 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) posted a 14.5 percent fall in first quarter pretax profit and said on Friday it expected earnings to maintain a downward trend though the second quarter.

Ranked among the Indian Ocean island's most traded stocks, NMH said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to 536.6 million rupees ($17.54 million), extending the 25 percent profit fall registered in 2012.

"Bookings on hand indicate that earnings for the second quarter are likely to follow the same downward trend as in the first quarter," NMH said in an interim financial report.

Visitor numbers to Mauritius in January fell 6 percent year-on-year as arrivals from Europe, the island's most important source market, declined.

Amid a festering debt crisis and stagnant economic growth, Europeans have cut down on the number of long-haul holidays taken to sun-drenched destinations like the Indian Ocean.

Hotel operators were still offering heavy discounts to fill beds, NMH said.

Shares in NMH climbed 1.3 percent to 77.50 rupees on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"NMH comes out with an honourable performance in the present difficult economic context," Neeraj Umanee, manager at Anglo-Mauritius Financial Services, told Reuters.

Basic earnings per share for the period dipped to 2.92 rupees from 3.40 rupees a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 30.6000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Toby Chopra)