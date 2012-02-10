PORT LOUIS Feb 10 New Mauritius Hotels
posted a 6.9 drop in pretax profit for its first
quarter ended December, after a stronger local currency crimped
revenues, it said on Friday.
Ranked among the Indian Ocean island nation's most-traded
stocks, NMH said quarterly pretax profit fell to 627.6 million
rupees from 674 million rupees a year ago.
"Based on present trends, the first half's results should be
similar to last year's. The second half appears very challenging
and remains difficult to forecast," NMH said.
NMH said the average exchange rate of the euro against the
rupee was 5 percent lower than in the previous period. Europe is
the largest source of tourists for Mauritius.
Earnings per share fell to 3.40 rupees from 3.52 rupees in
the same period last year. Revenue rose to 2.6 billion rupees
from 2.4 billion rupees.
